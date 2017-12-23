CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has been ranked as the best engineering institution in the country for the second time consecutively by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Human Resource Development, under the overall category introduced this year.Anna University stood eighth while National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirapalli, is at eleventh position. Anna University and Jadavpur University, Kolkata are the only two institutions in the top 10 apart from various IITs. This is in contrast to last year’s ranking with IITs getting top 11 positions.

Vellore Institute of Technology which was at the 13th position last year, continues to be at the same rank. The parameters used for judging include teaching and learning resources, research, placement and graduation outcome, perception of public and academics and inclusivity of the institution.

Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT-M, said the institution had striven for overall excellence and had taken several initiatives in the last academic year. The launch of an entrepreneurial cell, world’s largest combustion research centre and national cancer tissue bio-bank are some of them, he said in a statement.

“It has been another satisfying year for IIT-Madras, where we have done well in achieving or exceeding our strategic plan objectives in all areas of activity ranging from academics to incubation,” he said.