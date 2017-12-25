CHENNAI: Yanika Beliza knows how to dazzle her audience to the point of blink-it-or-miss-it, she’s been in the performing arts for the past 12 years after all. Born in Finland and currently living in Tokyo, Yanika has toured the world, visiting over 30 countries and this past weekend, she performed an enchanting dance act with the crystal and a hula hoop at the Phoenix MarketCity.

“My parents wanted me to become an entrepreneur, but I always loved arts, music and movement. In my heart, I was dreaming about becoming a dancer since childhood. I was looking for an art form that I could use to be able to express myself fully,” she says.

And once she was 16, she set off to do just that. Her first performance was in Morocco at an art festival in front of 1,000 people and from thereon, she says her career took off really fast. “It was like it was meant to be. I was practicing juggling at a park in Helsinki and a group of fire artists found me from there and invited me to come and perform at a two-week art festival in Morocco,” she recalls.

Yanika’s repertoire is not like any other dance; she does contact juggling, LED dance, crystal belly dance — a crystal ball balanced in her head while she sways to the music — a colourful, bright hula-hoop dance, and heart-stopping extreme fire dance which she has perfected over the years. “I spend a lot of time practicing. I attend workshops, spent hours watching videos on YouTube and get my ideas and inspiration from them,” she shares.

Does she have any secret superstitions before her performances? “Apart from the physical routines, I empty my head and relax by meditating and praying. This helps me focus,” she laughs.

Touring India several times, Yanika says she loves the country for many reasons. “I love the culture. People here don’t hesitate to appreciate an artist and all art forms are encouraged and given a platform for recognition,” she says. “I will be back again. I always have new ideas at shows. The next step for me is to improve my flexibility, strength and advanced high techniques.”