CHENNAI: The genus Plumbago comprises over 15 species belonging to the flowering plants’ family Plumbaginaceae. This genus varies in size, from small herbaceous to comparatively sturdy shrubs.

Amongst 15 species distributed throughout the world, Plumbago zeylanica L. (white-flowered), P. auriculata Lam. (blue-flowered) and P indica L. (red-flowered) are extensively seen/ planted in Indian sub-continent.

Species of Plumbago are traditionally used to treat warts, broken bones and wounds. Its snuff is prescribed for headaches and it also acts as an emetic. The species of Genus Plumbago is seen as evergreen and spreading herbs or scrambling shrubs that grows up to 3 m tall. Stems are striate, pendulous, whip-like and semi-woody.

The leaves are simple, minutely gland-dotted, spirally arranged; leaf margins often lined with minute hairs; petioles clasping the stem at base. Inflorescences are terminal elongated, spikate-racemes. Corolla is slender and tubular with spreading 5 petals, up to 2.5 cm across. Calyx is viscid to touch, due to the presence of glandular hairs. Fruits are globose capsules. Capsules with sticky-hairs help in dispersing the seed by attaching self to body of animals. Each capsule carries a single seed.

White chitraka (as it is known in Hindi) grows throughout tropical and subtropical parts of India, in scrub jungles, grassy slopes and wayside thickets and also found frequently along road sides, whereas blue and red chitrakas are usually found in cultivated areas.

Roots are used to treat piles, diarrhoea and leucoderma. Infusion of roots are reported to be used in curing influenza and black-water fever. It checks kapha and swellings. Further, it is also useful in treating vaata, abdominal disorders, dysentery, and anaemia. External application of chitraka is used to mitigate elephantiasis. Vegetable preparation of leaves with that of Punarnava (Boerhavia diffusa L.) is used in the treatment of dropsy.

It is one of the Panchakolas, a known appetiser or gastric stimulant. Local folk healers believe that red-flowered chitraka is superior over others. In Kannada it is called chitramula; Hindi: Chitarak; Malayalam: chetti kodiveli; Tamil: kodiveli; and Telugu: chitramulamu. Popular name Plumbago is derived from Latin plumbum meaning ‘lead’, referring to its supposed curative ability against lead poisoning.