CHENNAI: After raiding more than 180 premises belonging to aides and relatives of jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala and T T V Dhinakaran a few weeks ago, the Income Tax department on Wednesday lifted prohibitory orders on some of them.

A senior Income Tax official said the orders were lifted against those premises in Chennai and outside, that were searched since November 9.

Currently, inquiries are on in seven premises in Chennai and six outside the city, he said. He said the lifting of prohibitory orders does not mean that investigation has concluded. “We have concluded the searches, but investigation will continue,” he said.

Prohibitory orders are served on persons in possession of valuables or documents and he or she is directed not to part with them. The lifting of the order means that searches had concluded.

The department’s action comes close on the heels of Dhinakaran emerging victorious in the RK Nagar bypoll. “The prohibitory orders will be lifted stage by stage on those premises where in searches were conducted,” the official said.

The searches revealed the alleged initial concealment of `1,430 crore-worth of taxes as well as vital clues on Shell companies linked to Sasikala, her close relatives and aides from her chambers in Poes Garden.

Income Tax sources had claimed they got the original documents on Shell companies after searching the four chambers at Poes Garden used by Sasikala.

The official refused to give specific details on how many premises the prohibitory orders were clamped on or the extent of tax evasion. “Investigation is still on,” he said.

What order

