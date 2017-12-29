CHENNAI: Chennai Airport was on Thursday exposed for the first time to a radiological emergency exercise, conducted by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), following a directive from the Union Home Ministry.

An Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson said it was for the first time such an exercise was conducted in Chennai Airport.

The exercise scenario underlined the preparation in the event of damage of an import cargo consignment carrying high strength radioactive materials.

Cargo handlers, airport fire service, Central Industrial Security Force and police personnel were trained to handle the situation while informing the Chemical Biological Radiology Nuclear (CBRN) team and Department of Atomic Energy’s Emergency Response Centre at Kalpakkam.

Other stakeholders, including State government authorities and TN Fire and Rescue Services took part in the drill.