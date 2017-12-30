CHENNAI: Two rakes of the first UDAY Express of the country, to be introduced between Coimbatore and Bengaluru, are to be rolled out soon by the wagon workshop Perambur Carriage Works, here.

Refurbishing work of the rakes, each consisting of 10 double-decker (DD) coaches and two power cars, is nearing completion at the Carriage and Wagon (Periodic overhaul) Workshop with the support of Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

The UDAY Express is a double-decker air-conditioned train that cater to the business class passengers in highly congested sections.

To the disappointment of rail passengers, the UDAY Express could not get the newly manufactured coaches.

The Utkrisht Double-Decker Air-conditioned Yatri Express (UDAY) announced in the railway budget for 2016-2017 is to be introduced between Coimbatore and Bengaluru.

The coaches are a double decker AC coach with provisions of LCD passenger information system and vinyl sheet wrapped exterior coaches which provides an aesthetic look. In addition, the coaches will have a dining space on middle deck area with provision for automatic vending machines for tea, milk and coffee.

Owing to delay in manufacturing the double decker coaches at Rail Factory at Kapurthala, railway board decided to use the old rakes of DD coaches handed over by South central railway for operating the Coimbatore - Bengaluru UDAY express. Subsequently, a pair of rakes each with ten coaches and two power cars had been handed over to Southern railway a few months ago.

Officials of ICF have designed the refurbishing works to be carried out to improve the double- decker coaches as UDAY coaches. Subsequently, the work had been handed over to Perambur carriage works.

“The carrying capacity of UDAY coaches will be lesser than conventional double-decker coaches as a few seats in the middle deck were removed to fix food vending machines.

Nearly 114 passengers can be accommodated per coach in UDAY, as against 120 passengers in DD coaches, “ said official sources.

Sources added that about 95 per cent works involved in refurbishing works have completed and soon the trains will be released for safety inspection,” said sources.

Earlier, in August this year Southern railway conducted trial run of double trains between Coimbatore and Somanayackenpatti near Jolarpet to inspect the roof clearance at stations, Over Head Equipment and platforms.

“During the inspection, as the coaches came in contact with platform at a few stations, Salem division have carried out engineering works to remove glitches,” added Salem division sources.