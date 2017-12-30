The charred IndiGo passenger bus that caught fire at the airport in the city on Friday | PTI

CHENNAI: An IndiGo bus used for transporting passengers caught fire at the airport in Chennai on Friday.

Thankfully, no one was aboard, except the driver, and nobody was injured in the incident. The blaze was extinguished immediately.

The incident happened when the bus was returning after dropping off passengers boarding a flight, airport officials said, adding that a spark in the engine caused the fire.