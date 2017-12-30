Scare at city airport as bus catches fire
By Express News Service | Published: 30th December 2017 02:02 AM |
Last Updated: 30th December 2017 07:30 AM | A+A A- |
CHENNAI: An IndiGo bus used for transporting passengers caught fire at the airport in Chennai on Friday.
Thankfully, no one was aboard, except the driver, and nobody was injured in the incident. The blaze was extinguished immediately.
The incident happened when the bus was returning after dropping off passengers boarding a flight, airport officials said, adding that a spark in the engine caused the fire.