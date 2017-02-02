CHENNAI: Equestrian sports have always been beyond conventional games, but only those with the means have been able to pursue it. The National Cadet Corps has revived the sport through its cadets, especially three from Chennai, who brought accolades to their unit by winning medals at several equestrian competitions held as part of the Republic Day Celebrations in New Delhi. City Express caught up with the cadets and their proud mentor as they returned to the city on wednesday.

Binu Haris, Mitashree Chauhan and Anandi C from 1(TN) Remount and Veterinary (R&V) Squadron Chennai won four medals at the events in New Delhi. Trained by their mentor and Officer Commanding (OC) of the unit Lt Col Vikas Thakur, they participated in show jumping (the goal of which is for the rider and horse to make it round a course of fences in limited time), dressage (a course of elegant standardised movements to be carried out by horse and rider), tent-pegging (a mounted game with ground targets)

and hacks.

“I’ve been in the NCC with R&V Squadron for the past three years. I am fortunate to have won two medals (gold and silver) in dressage events held at New Delhi,” says Binu, a third-year law student at Ambedkar Law University. “Dressage is very elegant where the bond between the horse and rider is expressed through a series of movements. The competition was very tough since cadets from all over India were participating.”

Mitashree, a BBA student of Hindustan University, has also been part of NCC for three years and won the bronze medal for dressage in the girls category. “I am a native of Rajasthan, but I’ve been able to manage both studies and NCC with my parents’ ample support.” The competition was tough, adds Anandi, a student of Agarsen College. “I was focussed on my training and did so for three hours each morning,” said the gold medallist in the Hacks category for girls. All cadets trained with the NCC at Madhavaram.

“Equestrian events have a certain appeal for youth as they help mould the character, develops courage, brings you closer to the animal and nature,” adds Lt Col Vikas. “The NCC prides itself on providing opportunities to its cadets for such sports — otherwise, it is extremely expensive for a normal person to have this facility.”

When they start, most cadets have no experience in riding; so they are given adequate training by instructors from the Army who understand equestrian events.

“We start from scratch and train them in various things like fixing the saddle, and so on. After that, we progress to mounting, dismounting, taking the horse for a walk, trotting, cantering and once they acquire a degree of experience, they are introduced to show jumping, tent pegging and other events,” says Thakur.

One very commendable aspect of the sport, he adds, is that it is one of the few in which men and women compete with each other equally. “And more often than not, you’ll find women are the champions! This shows that it’s not force and strength that matters, but the grace and your connection to the horse. The horse does not require forceful aids and even the minutest of aids will suffice if you are in sync. Women seem to connect better with the horses, as you can see for yourself!” he says, pointing to the two girl cadets.

(The cadets will be felicitated at a function in the city today)