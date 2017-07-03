CHENNAI: Preparations are on full swing in the city, gearing up for the glamourous grand finale of Mrs.India 2017, scheduled to happen tomorrow (July 4). With a list of 48 stunning divas selected from the zonal and State pageants, the evening is set to crown the fairest, heartiest and kindest of them all. While most beauty pageants focus on looks, Mrs. India celebrates the confidence, attitude and achievements of married women.

The contestants are actively encouraged to support various social causes like women empowerment, education, environmental issues, mental health and more as part of the selection process. “We mainly judge them on what they do with the crown — whether they want it for a sense of personal achievement, for their family or to do something for the society,” says Deepali Phadnis, founder and organiser, Mrs. India.

The first Indian to be crowned Mrs. Asia International in 2012, she started this platform to give other Indian women the opportunity. “We don’t look for models, we make role models. The contestants are from diverse backgrounds — corporate women, homemakers etc. We celebrate their achievements, contributions towards family and social values. It’s altogether a pageant that’s not only towards beauty,” she explains.

The auditions began September last year, across the States with zonal semi-finals — Mrs. India South, West, East and North. This year, the pageant has gone into additional states which were not able to participate before, such as Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Goa. Out of the 500 semi-finalists, the final 48 divas will be participating in the grand finale, sashaying down the ramp to a patriotic opening number, draped in traditional silk saris from Nalli. This will be followed by introductions and a national costume round, where the costumes will portray a particular message for the nation they wish to convey.

The final 16 contestants selected will then go through a Q&A round, vying for the crown in two categories: Mrs.India 2017 — up to 40 years of age, and Classic Mrs.India 2017 — above 40 Years. The three winners in each category will be eligible to go on to participate in several international premier pageants like Mrs. Asia International, Mrs. Planet and Mrs. World, and will be groomed by Lovell Prabhu, an image stylist.

Family support is paramount for these women as they have to shed their home persona and step into that of a diva’s. And for these compassionate husbands, there is a ‘Most supportive husband award’. “My husband has been encouraging. He supported me when I was obese and helped me achieve my dreams.

And my kids are more excited about this than I am!” says Sonali Pradeep, who will be crowned Mrs. Tamil Nadu 2017, and runs a fitness and healthy lifestyle Facebook page, from Coimbatore.

Gaining weight post-pregnancy, she lost 35 kilos in eight months, and was encouraged by friends and family to participate in the pageant. “This means a lot to me…I never thought I will ever walk on a ramp! Now I know nothing is impossible with determination and will power,” she smiles, adding that she wishes to inspire all women to follow a healthy lifestyle.