CHENNAI : Trance music came to India in the 90s and has been a sensation since then. Although psychedelic trance, a sub-genre of trance music, has been making its’ way to the hearts of young people, there continues to be misconceptions and myths about it. DJ Sandeep Sharma, who was in the city recently to play his project White Wizard, tells more about this genre of music.

“When I started in 1997, I was playing a lot of electronic music and used to listen to a lot of other people who played psychedelic trance music. And soon, I started researching more on it, and before I knew it, I was playing it too” he smiles.

Sandeep, who has played across the country and also abroad, says this is his second time in Chennai. “I have met a lot of people from Chennai when I play in Goa. The response last time was great too, and that makes me really happy. I learn a lot from all my listeners,” he adds.

White Wizard is a night-time psychedelic trance music project that is inspired from a lot of organic sounds of the forests and nature with some percussion and groove-ridden baseline. “I am from Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh and have a great connect with nature. My music too is inspired from the sounds of nature. It is organic and I want to be able to connect with my listeners that way. It is a way of opening your mind and becoming conscious of yourself and your surroundings,” he says.

Sandeep’s passion for music drove him to pursue a career in it. “Music is really close to my heart, and honestly, every day is a learning experience for me. I am always looking at evolving and expanding as much as I can.”