CHENNAI: Ever wished to be on a bike when you are helplessly stuck in a cab, watching the traffic inch forward at a snail’s pace? You’re now in luck. With the Hitch Biker app available on Android, you can now hitch rides on bikes for a fraction of a cab fare. The best part is you’ll even get there faster. If you already have a bike, you can register as a rider and make a quick buck whenever you want to.

For now, the app is limited to Chennai. This ride sharing platform is a brainchild of two former classmates, Abhay Henry and Arun James who are fresh graduates from Loyola College. Abhay, MD, Hitch Biker, was stuck in Chennai Central with his dad a few years ago when he came up with the idea of starting a bike ride-sharing platform. His dad had left his wallet at Miot hospital, Ramapuram and their train was scheduled to leave in an hour. “I knew I could have gone back and forth within an hour on a bike,” he recalls. That’s when he realised the potential bikes had for fast transit.



How is Hitch Biker different from Ola and Uber?

Unlike OLA and Uber, Hitch Biker is a ride-sharing platform, not a cab service. Though in theory, a rider can take it up as full time job, it is aimed at being a source of pocket money for people looking to make a quick buck. Plus, we don’t take a percentage cut from the riders’ earnings.



How do you generate revenue?

It’s free for the users (pillion riders) but riders have to pay a monthly subscription fee. It amounts to `10 a day — that’s how we generate our revenue. However, our introductory offer is `1 a day.

How cheap is it?

A ride from Egmore to Besant Nagar, which is about 11 km, would just cost you `58. That is almost the cost of a litre of petrol. It is a win-win for both parties. A ride on Hitch Biker costs about four times less than a cab. The base price is `20 and an additional `4 for every kilometre.



Any pre-requisites to register as a rider?

To register as a rider, you need to have a valid driver’s license and a Comprehensive Insurance Policy that insures both the rider and the pillion rider.



How safe is it?

There is gender segregation in the app. You can only give rides to people of the same sex. There is an SOS button which can be activated in emergencies. A background checkis done on all riders.



What are the other benefits of Hitch Biker?

Hitch Biker delivers last mile connectivity. You don’t have to worry about parking, tolls and off course, you can wriggle through traffic saving a lot of time.

You also get a chance to meet another person.

For details visit:www.hitchbiker.in