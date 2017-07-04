CHENNAI: A 11-year-old school student died after a speeding car hit him near Thiruvalangadu in Tiruttani on Monday. His mother and sister were also injured in the incident, which triggered a road blockade seeking compensation for the family. The driver, who was drunk, was later arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Vasanth

A Class VI student, Vasanth was walking to his school along with his mother J Nirmala and his younger sister and Class IV student Haripriya (9) when the accident took place.

“Around 8 am, a speeding car driven by Mohan of Arakkonam hit the three from behind, killing the boy on the spot.

On witnessing the incident, the parents of other schoolchildren nabbed Mohan and handed him over to the police,” said a senior police officer.

Later, Mohan tested positive for driving the car under the influence of alcohol. Investigations revealed that he was heading towards Thiruvalangadu from Arakkonam.

Though the locals rushed all the three to the Tiruttani Government Hospital, Vasanth was declared brought dead.

Police said Nirmala’s husband Jagan, a resident of Veeraragava Puram near Thiruvalangadu, worked in a private company and had started for office early on Monday.

Following the incident, the residents demanded that the Highways Department put a speed breaker in the area. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.