CHENNAI: A 64-year-old man who allegedly turned violent during a heated argument in the family ended up killing his daughter-in-law and her brother in his house at Pallikaranai on Monday.

Police sources said Kosalan suddenly took out a sickle when his daughter-in-law’s family members had come calling to discuss estrangement in the family.

Police personnel outside the house at Sai Balaji Nagar in Pallikaranai, where Kosalan killed his daughter in law and her brother on Monday| Express

He started indiscriminately assaulting the family members of daughter-in-law Varalakshmi, aged 27.

Police said Varalakshmi and Vinayaka Moorthy (30), both working in the IT industry, were living separated due to mutual differences.Varalakshmi, who was living with her parents in Bengaluru, had come to Moorthy’s house to discuss the issues. Varalakshmi’s brother Kothandanraman and sister Bhavani, 32, had also accompanied her.

“As they were talking, Kosalan and Kothandanraman got into a heated argument. Kosalan suddenly rushed to the kitchen, brought out a sickle and started attacking Kothandanraman. He also attacked Varalakshmi and Bhavani who came to his rescue,” said a police officer.

While Varalakshmi and Kothandanraman died on the spot, Bhavani was hospitalised with severe injuries.

Kosalan himself called the local police station and confessed the crime. The police rushed to the house at Sai Balaji Nagar and arrested Kosalan. They are conducting further inquiries.

The two bodies were sent to the Chromepet government hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.