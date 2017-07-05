CHENNAI: As children, many of us have played with magnets and discovered the quantum-electric fact that the like poles of magnets repeal each other, while the opposite poles strongly attract each other. This attraction-repulsion phenomenon of electromagnetism is what makes the generation and its usage of electricity, practical in so many ways. Interestingly, the properties of electrical energy can be compared amazingly well with those of the spiritual energy or soul. There are several interesting parallels between the two.

From a spiritual perspective, balance is the most vital principle for a happy life. Hence, we need to be detached and loving while playing our roles in the world. We need to discern and decide wisely how much thoughts and emotions we should invest and when we should be detached and silent. Just as any aberration in the flow of current blows the electric fuse, lack of balance in human nature makes one confused.

There are certain things that can be called good conductors of electricity while some can be called bad conductors. Similarly, our intellect may also act as a good or bad conductor.

A good intellect will retain powerful thoughts and vibrations and channelise them into positive actions, whereas negative or waste thoughts will obstruct the intellect’s ability to imbibe wisdom.So in order to maintain a constant flow of energy, a soul needs to avoid contact with negative things. Just as a flaw in an electrical circuit leads to a short circuit, similarly any flaw in the soul will lead to failure or short-lived success. However, a soul can experience constant happiness, success & peace in life by connecting to almighty — the supreme powerhouse. When we connect our mind to HIM in soul consciousness, i.e. by removing the insulation of consciousness, we are able to draw unlimited power from HIM. This energy then empowers the soul to perform actions that not only bring happiness to one’s own life but also to others with whom one interacts.