Two Indians invited to Japan under JET

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After seven years, two Indians who have been selected under the ‘Japan Exchange and Teaching programme’ (JET)in 2017, have been invited to Japan by the consulate-general of Japan.

According to a press release, one assistant language teacher (ALT) and one co-ordinator for international relations (CIR) selected under the ‘Japan Exchange and Teaching programme’ will reach Japan on July 30 and will have post-arrival orientation for three days in Tokyo.

Thereafter, they will be posted in the local city in the respective region -ALT will be posted in Kawanishi City, Hyogo Prefecture and CIR will be posted in Toyama Prefecture.

The release further added that on December 11, 2015, Toyama Prefecture, Japan and Andhra Pradesh State, signed a memorandum of understanding pledging co-operation in several sectors.

The JET programme is implemented by local authorities and other organisations who appoint participants in co-operation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication ( MIC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) and the Council of Local Authorities for International Relations (CLAIR).