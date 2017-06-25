CHENNAI: Clearing the air over admissions to ESIC medical college in Chennai, a senior government official said 65 out of the 100 seats will continue to be filled through the state counselling.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Health Minister C Vijaya Basker said the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) was yet to inform that they will surrender the 65 seats to them this year as there were planning to carry out admissions for all 100 seats through all India counselling.

Speaking to Express, an ESIC official said they have dropped the plan and admissions for 65 seats for ESI hospital at K K Nagar, Chennai, and will continue to be filled through State medical counselling. “Until last year, apart from the 15 per cent all India quota seats, the remaining 20 per cent seats were filled by the Corporation separately. This year, these remaining seats also were submitted to Director-General of Health Services and they will be filled through the all India counselling.”

State health secretary J Radhakrishnan said there was no change in seat reservation pattern for seats in ESIC medical college hospital, Coimbatore. Accordingly, 65 per cent seats in this institute, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2016, will be filled through State counselling.

ESIC medical institute found itself in a fix after Medical Council of India declined renewal of MBBS admissions for the forthcoming academic year citing unhygienic student hostel rooms, under-qualified staff and shortage in essential facilities. However, the Corporation has rectified the said shortages and got their recognition renewed.