CHENNAI: Nearly a decade after the deadly virus — white spot syndrome — delivered a killer blow to shrimp farming in India, making native species like the Indian white shrimp (Penaeus Iindicus) and the iconic tiger prawn (Penaeus monodon) ‘non-preferable’, scientists at the Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA) are exploring ways to fix the problem and put the native species back in the reckoning.

Genetic improvement and selective breeding programmes are also being proposed to match the commercial value of the Pacific white shrimp.

Currently, the industry is dominated by Pacific white shrimps (Penaeus vannamei), an exotic species that has been imported from the US since 2009, and now holding 90 per cent share in cultivation. Though it brings certain short-term advantages like high-yield, scientists say it is not wise to depend on a single species. The idea is to create a backup with desi shrimp varieties.

In China, there are at least 10 major varieties. With new diseases like Enterocytozoon Hepatopenaei (EHP) and microsporidial infections emerging, and with the white spot virus still prevailing, adding to crop losses, over-dependence on one species would be dangerous for the `30,000-crore revenue-spinning industry. Experts feel it is important to have a farming system where indigenous species co-exist.

Speaking to Express, KK Vijayan, director, Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA), said a detailed project report has been submitted to the Department of Animal Husbandry, Diary and Fisheries seeking financial assistance to popularise the Indian white shrimp as the first step towards a flagship programme to undertake genetic improvement and ensure future of the Indian shrimp aquaculture industry, through supply of domesticated and selectively bred SPF (Specific Pathogen Free) Indian white shrimp broodstock. This for seed production and farming, thereby augmenting aquaculture production and export.

“A culture demonstration program was already initiated by CIBA in 2014, with funding from National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), to investigate performance potential of indigenous Indian white shrimp. This was carried out in six selected coastal States (Odisha, West Bengal, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat). Initial demonstrations and evaluation trials proved species could be an ideal indigenous/native to compliment the Penaeus vannamei,” Vijayan said, adding that the project’s second phase had been proposed at `40 crore to upscale the production in 25,000 hectares with 150 million healthy disease-free seeds of Indian white shrimp.Three hatcheries, including the OSSPARC hatchery (Odisha), and two from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, or Gujarat, will be selected.

