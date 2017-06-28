CHENNAI: Kumbhabhishekham (consecration) is the ceremonial process conducted in Hindu temples through which the ‘supreme power’ is invited to inhabit the marble or stone idol. Many rituals, including various homas, are done as part of this ceremony and aagama sastras name a few plant species as essential to these homas.

Avartani known as Helicteres isora L. (Malvaceae) is chief among these plants. Fruit of this shrub is popularly known as Screw Fruit, with its twists that resemble a screw’s threading. In South Indian languages, it is called idampuri valampuri. It is also referred as Mrigashringa in Sanskrit. Marosi and Maraphali are its Hindi names and Muradasinge in Marathi.

Idampuri valampuri is a large shrub or a small tree that grows up to 7 m tall. Branchlets are rough with brown hairs. Leaves are simple, alternatively arranged, often shallowly 3-lobed, basally 3-7-nerved, up to 20 cm long and 14 cm broad. Flowers appear as axillary clusters, or sometimes emerge as a single flower, crimson-coloured, fading blue up to 5 cm long; petals reflexed; claws winged. Fruits are follicles, cylindrical, spirally twisted with an apical beak. Seeds are many, almost up to 2 mm long.

H. isora is widely recognised as ‘indicator of teak forests’ because it grows towards teak forests, usually. Otherwise, this hardy species grows in various natural habitats such as foot hills, scrub jungles, dry and moist deciduous forests, and semi evergreen forests. In India, it has been sighted in central, western and southern regions.

The extract of the seeds cures dysentery and stomach pain. The root and stem bark are expectorants and used as remedy for scabies. Root powder is administered to reduce cough and asthma. Fruit is useful in respiratory troubles, ulcers, for intestinal complaints and to improve appetite. Root juice acts well in the treatment of diabetes. Avartani is also one of the ingredients of an Ayurvedic drug called Murva, which is extensively used in renal complaints and fever.

Screw trees are very adaptable, flourishing in varied soils. It is generally a pest- and disease-free species. It tolerates drier and hotter conditions, and boasts of plenty of beautiful flowers that resemble tiny birds resting in slender branches. These graceful trees add beauty to every garden.