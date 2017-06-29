CHENNAI: Successfully concluding the first cohort, iB Hubs Startup School, a student acceleration programme kickstarts for the Batch-2 student startups. The first cohort of student entrepreneurs had a remarkable time accelerating the growth of their startups and gained valuable insights from successful entrepreneurs and experienced mentors at the iB Hubs Startup School.

The second cohort kickstarted at Hyderabad and Lucknow chapters, for 24 more startups who are working on interesting projects like, Intelligent Solar Street Lights, Automatic Segregation of Wet and Dry Waste and many more. This week, the programme focused on inculcating the fundamentals of a successful startup. The young founders defined the milestones to be achieved during the programme.

Mentors Dharani and Sundar helped the startups improve their Business Models and work out the methods to find the best customer fit. The workshop on Design Thinking by Lakshman Pachineela Sheshadri, VP, SAP Labs, helped them mold their businesses with customer-centric approaches. Dhruv and Praveen, representatives of Startup India initiative, boosted the participants’ morale and encouraged them to pace their journeys.

Many student startups are in the late stages of product development. Therefore, the programme’s focus shifted towards improving the people skills and exploring the product validation methods. Phani Pattamata, founder, Iphi Group, inspired the youngsters. His own story from being an employee to the founder of a successful business motivated the students. Balaji Viswanathan, founder, Invento, interacted with the students and taught them the fundamentals of Product Development.

To know more about iB Hubs Startup School, visit: http://ibhubs.co/startupschool/?