TN mulls board exams for Class XI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu school education department is planning to introduce board exams for Class XI. The suggestion, which has been on since the introduction of National Eligibility cum En­trance Test (NEET), was ta­ken up for discussion during an 11-hour meeting chaired by School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Monday. This apparently will help stud­ents get their basics right and would also help in competitive examinations like NEET — 40 per cent content of which is from Class XI.

Teacher associations and sc­hool headmasters in the meeting stressed the need to reva­­m­p the higher secondary syll­abus and examination patte­rn. The syllabus was last re­v­ised in 2004. The State gove­rnment drew flak for not revi­sing the syllabus once in every seven years as per norm.

The government had first c­onstituted an expert committ­ee headed by retired Anna Un­iversity professor N Rao. The subject-wise draft report prepared by this panel was revi­sed based on National Council for Educational Research & Training (NCERT) content.

Former school education minister K Pandiarajan had announced in January that the process was nearing completion and new textbooks might be released by year end. Along with textbooks the department is now mulling introduction of common examination for Class XI. “Everyone in the meeting supported this proposal, as many schools in the State skip some of the portions in Class XI syllabus and start classes for Class XII,” Samy Sathiamoorthy, president of Tamil Nadu high and higher secondary school headmasters association, told Express after the meeting.

Educationist Narayanan Natarajan said that this was one of the four major recomm­endations by fo­rmer IIT Kanpur chairman M Anan­d­a­k­r­i­s­h­nan in his 2006 report based on which entrance test was scrapped in Tamil Nadu.