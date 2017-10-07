Home Cities Chennai

Metro Rail services hit due to bird droppings

The Chennai Metro Rail services between Koyambedu and Ashok Nagar were partially hit on Friday because of bird droppings that caused outages on the overhead transmission line.

Published: 07th October 2017 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2017 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail services between Koyambedu and Ashok Nagar were partially hit on Friday because of bird droppings that caused outages on the overhead transmission line. Birds are proving to be a menace for the Metro Rail. It is learnt that Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is planning to have ultrasonic bird repellers, which emit high frequency sound waves to keep the birds away, and strobe lights to ensure there is no disruption of train services. A Metro Rail spokesperson said the insulator flash-over by a bird occurred near Arumbakkam station at around 3 pm.

Usually, outages on overhead transmission lines occur due to birds perching on a tower cross-arm.
Before taking-off, they usually empty their bowels. This creates a conductive path that bridges the air gap between tower structure and conductors resulting in a flashover either in parallel to or a little apart from the insulator string.

The spokesperson said trains between Koyambedu and Ashok Nagar are running in a 15-minute headway, instead of the previous 10-minute headway. Of the two lines, only one line was affected and the other line was operational between Koyambedu and Ashok Nagar, the spokesperson said. “We restored the affected line by 6.32 pm,” the spokesperson concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp