CHENNAI: Born in Sellimalai in Erode, K Rajamanickam, son of a weaver and an animal lover with a scientific temperament bagged 20 medals and a cash award at the 19th convocation of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) on Thursday.

His love for animals started when as a child he fought with his family to bring home a puppy. Despite losing his mother to cancer and his brother to an accident, he graduated with academic excellence. The 22-year-old Rajamanickam aspires to pursue research and development in veterinary endocrinology.

A total of 432 students were awarded degrees and diplomas at the convocation. State Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao, Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K Radhakrishnan, Deputy Director General Narendra Singh Rathore and Vice-Chancellor of TANUVAS were present at the event. In total, 86 medals and awards were awarded to students.