CHENNAI: With a 30-hour spell of melodious whistling, Pooja Chandramohan, trained whistler and classical music singer smashed the existing world record of 25 hours 30 minutes and five seconds held by Canadian Jennifer Anavi Davies and earned her place in the Guinness Book of World Records. The record attempt commenced on Sep 9 from 9 am at Shreyans bhavan, Wallajah Road and was completed on Sep 10 at 3 pm. The chief guests were Prof C M K Reddy, President of TN Medical Practitioners Association and S P Sailaja Sudhakar, playback singer.

The talented whistler confidently whistled out popular songs from Tamil, English, Hindi and Korean and made it look as easy as breathing. She took the audience on a musical roller coaster ride, swaying between genres and breathing out feel good foot tapping numbers that got the audience clapping in rhythm to soulful melancholic renditions that gave everyone goosebumps. When she whistled the rendition of Doli Saja ke Rakhna, her friends couldn’t help dancing to her tunes which further fuelled the amusement of the audience.

She sealed her timing of 30 hours, one minute and 10 seconds with her final rendition of Tum ho from Rockstar(2011) amid roaring applause from the audience. “I am overwhelmed by the turn of events. I didn’t expect any of this to happen so it still feels like a dream. I am thankful for this unique opportunity,” said Pooja.

Rajat Tarkas, Pooja’s trainer and the founder of ‘A Whistling World’ said, “As a little girl of seven years, she first approached me in this very same hall. I am proud that she has successfully completed her attempt. No matter what, she will remain the number one in the world to me.”

Cine playback singer and actor, S P Sailaja Sudhakar congratulated her saying, “As a singer, I know how difficult it is to maintain the rhythm even in shows that last a few hours. Pooja has shown exemplary grit and talent and I appreciate her for that.”

The video evidence and testimonials will be sent to Guinness official committee for scrutiny and a final confirmation from them will seal her place in the Guinness World Record book.