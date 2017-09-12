CHENNAI: In an increasingly unjust world of social marginalisation, it is important to not only know, but understand, contemplate and discuss these issues. And through his Social Justice Film festival, to be held in Chennai from September 14-16, RP Amudhan, a city-based documentary filmmaker and curator aims to do just that. Conducted at the Goethe-Institut, Chennai, the three-day film festival is set to take the city through a myriad journey behind the lives of nari-kuruvars, Dalits and other not-well-understood communities of India. CE speaks to Amudhan, to find out what’s in store.

With around 19 documentaries to his name, so far, Amudhan has conducted many such film festivals across the country. The Social Justice Film Festival will screen a meticulously curated collection of 16 documentaries covering various experiences of the many socially marginalised communities. “The films which showed a perfect balance were chosen; they are not sensational films, but calm and sensible ones, which will give people the opportunity to understand thing,” explains Amudhan. “We’re trying to create a platform for people to come together and talk. That’s how we’ve designed the festival.”

The fest opens with Sikkidre Shikari, Illdidre Bhikari, which translates to Bird Trapper or Beggar!. Directed by Vinod Raja, the film follows the Hakki Pikkis nomadic tribe, also known as the nari-kuruvars, who wandered from North West India many generations ago and settled in different states over time. They survived through trapping birds and hunting small game in the forests and selling them in cities and towns along with lucky charms and trinkets. If the trap failed, begging was the next best bet! Exiled from the forest, reviled by the city, their traditional ways of life outlawed the Hakki Pikkis, who share their stories of wit and survival in the film. “They are the most under-privileged and marginalised community, and we should listen to their stories to understand what’s happening in the country,” explains Amudhan.

Other films show the lives of Dalits, workers, women, and sexual minorities — all kinds of people who need their voices heard. Each film will be followed by a 30-minute discussion about the film, by experts, activists, journalists and filmmakers who will share their experiences and opinions.

The festival also includes music, dance and theatre performances in store as well — such as paraiyattam by Buddhar Kalai Kuzhu. There will also be painting exhibitions and a curated photo exhibitions depicting marginalised communities across the country. Poetry reciting and talks by activists intersperse the three-day film festival, making it a wholesome event.

Amudhan feels the topic of Social Justice is most appropriate today and wants to showcase socially relevant issues through documentary films. “Documentary screening is one of the most intellectually engaging activity, second only to reading. Television is not the only mode of understanding issues. Social media is totally disorganised, and anyone can write anything, and no one will know what the source is. Documentaries are much more responsible, it can be a balanced experience,” he emphasizes.

His own film, Seruppu, which will be screened on the second day, highlights the struggled of the Dalit Christian community. “They face discrimination on two fronts. First, they don’t get any support from the Government as they’re converted to Christianity. And second, they face discrimination as Dalits by their fellow Christians,” he explains, stating that through this festival, he hopes people take away more knowledge and understanding of these communities.

The Social Justice Film Festival runs from September 14-16, from 10 am to 8 pm, at

Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, Chennai. Entry free. For details, call 28331314