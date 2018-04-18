CHENNAI : Many restaurants, and food-related services are making a diabetic-friendly switch in the city. Not all weddings and party gatherings might offer sugar-free food, but now cakes, smoothies, and Indian sweets are just a call or online order away. Services like Lotsa Lavender, Awesome Chef’s DIY kits, and Smoothie Bar have customised products that are diabetic-friendly. And taking it a step further are shops like Dezire that have a whole range of sweets, jams, squashes, and more, catering only to diabetics.

Lavanya Ramu, director, Dezire, says the idea popped up when she noticed diabetic feeling deprived at functions and dinner tables. Since the Indian appetite is used to sweets with ghee and sugar, it’s only natural to have these cravings. “We have about 25 varieties of low-glycemic foods where we’ve replaced sugar with natural substitutes. We hold a patent for the process too,” she shares.

Diabetes is a lifestyle disease that is reversible with healthy food habits. Most services that cater to diabetics recognise this and call it a ‘health-friendly’ switch instead of a ‘diabetic-friendly’ one. Krishna Pratap, MD, Smoothie Bar, says one of the misconceptions that they try to break is that juices are risky for a diabetic. “We have juices and 320 ml drinks which can replace a meal. We work with a dietician, so people can individually chart out a subscription plan according to their tastes and health,” he says.

To help follow the Low Carb High Fat (LCHF) diet plan strictly, DIY kits by Awesome Chef, cater to anyone who wants to eat healthy while having a variety. Their kits include paneer/chicken jambori with three-four vegetables, balsamic vinegar, herbs and olive oil; butter chicken/paneer/tofu with cauliflower rice, where rice is replaced with granulated and pan-fried cauliflower.

Talking about the science that goes into their kits, Anjali Anand, co-founder, Awesome Chef, explains, “The body requires additional source of energy, apart from a bowl of vegetables. A diabetic person, can get this by consuming good fats like coconut oil, olive oil, ghee, butter, nuts, seeds, cheese and fresh creams.” Nandini Sivakumar, a home-baker who runs Lotsa Lavender, shares that sugar-free alternatives in cakes and pastries are a healthy choice anyone can make. “Diabetics, or people with allergies, can customise their cakes. I use palm sugar, jaggery, dates, raisins, and fruits like bananas as sweeteners. Additionally, my cakes are wheat-based,” she shares.

Going with the saying that anything white is bad for a diabetic, these services find natural substitutes for unhealthy foods. Diabetics can consume a whole range of low-glycemic foods without guilt, and with minimal lifestyle changes. “I follow the LCHF diet plan, and today, it’s absolutely easy for anyone, however busy schedule their schedule is, to reverse diabetes while satisfying their cravings,” shares Anjali.

