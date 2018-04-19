CHENNAI: Twelve days after a 19-year-old nurse went missing from her hostel at Choolaimedu, her body was found in a sack near the Koyambedu market on Wednesday.Investigation revealed that

R Velvizhi, was murdered allegedly by her erstwhile colleague after she denied him money to buy a gift for his wife’s birthday.Velvizhi of Vriddhachalam worked at a home nursing service which provides nursing facility at houses. “She resided at Choolaimedu along with her friends in a hostel. On April 6, she went missing and as her calls went unanswered her father came to the city and lodged a police complaint on April 9. A special team was formed to trace the girl,” said a police officer.

“The victim stayed in the ground floor, while Ajith Kumar and his wife Mahalakshmi resided in the first floor of the building. Ajith Kumar worked in the same home nursing service where the victim worked. He would drop the girl in his two-wheeler at the office. Fifteen days ago, he resigned his job. Apart from him, no other men are allowed inside the hostel gate,” said an inmate at the hostel.

During inquiry, the police detained Ajith Kumar.

“On the day of the incident, Ajith had asked her money. As she did not have it, he asked her to give the gold ring. She denied this also. He strangulated her to death with her shawl and stole her six-sovereign gold ring and ear ring, her mobile phone and anklets. He then went to the nearby shop and bought a sack in which he dumped her body,” said the officer.

Ajith Kumar hired an autorickshaw and took the body near the Koyambedu market and dumped it.

“He then sold the jewellery and purchased a gift and gave it to her on April 9,” the officer added.

Two days ago, vendors at Koyambedu market got some foul smell.On Wednesday, when Ajith was nabbed he showed the police where he dumped the body which was recovered and sent to Kilpauk MedicalCollege and Hospital for autopsy. The parents of the victim are yet to reach the city.