CHENNAI: Appropriate action will be taken against government school teachers who abscond from evaluating the answer scripts of students of Classes X, XI and XII, the Madras High Court was informed on Wednesday.When a writ petition from Narmatha, a student of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Vadapalani, came up before Justice S Vaidyanathan, Special Government Pleader C Munusamy told the judge that suitable action will be taken against the striking teachers and declaration of results will be made as per schedule without any delay.

The judge ordered notice to the respondent authorities, including the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Schools PG Teachers Association in Egmore, returnable by April 24.The petition prayed for a directive to the Education Department to complete the evaluation process and publish the results strictly as per schedule.According to petitioner, the evaluation for 2017-18 examinations in respect of Class XII students is to be done between April 11 and 25.

Only if the evaluation is carried out strictly as per schedule, the results will be announced on May 16. However, postgraduate teachers have resorted to boycotting the evaluation work to press their demands relating to pension. Each and every day of boycott would cause serious delay in the completion of evaluation process and the same would result in postponement of the results.

Students would be unable to apply for admission for higher education within the prescribed deadline if the evaluation is delayed, the petitioner contended.