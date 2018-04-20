CHENNAI: With the Bridges Department of the city Corporation being allocated more than twice the last year’s funds from the annual budget, officials of the civic body said two bridges might come up in the city this year. The funds for the Bridges Department have increased from `70 crore in 2017-18 to `200 crore this financial year.

Senior officials said work on the Villivakkam and Elephant Gate bridges was slated to begin soon. Both bridges will be constructed by the Corporation in partnership with Southern Railway. “While the Villivakkam bridge project is in discussion stage, the consultant is yet to submit report for the Elephant Gate bridge,” said a senior official.

The total cost of the Villivakkam bridge, which will connect GKM Colony to the Butmedu railway crossing, is expected to exceed Rs 50 crore. While there is no official figure for the Elephant Gate bridge, which will replace the existing one, sources said the project cost is in the same ballpark.

Construction of the new Elephant Gate bridge has been a long-standing issue, which has even reached the Assembly. Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani announced construction of the new bridge in March 2017. Currently supporting structures are in place to temporarily strengthen the bridge. Officials also said a pedestrian bridge in Mambalam was in the offing and would be taken up as part of the Smart City Mission.