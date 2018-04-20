CHENNAI: A day after a nurse was found dead near the Koyambedu market, her family members have raised suspicion over the police investigation and refused to accept the body.Twelve days after the 19-year-old went missing from her hostel, Ajith Kumar, a former colleague of the victim, was arrested on Wednesday on the charge that he killed the girl for her jewellery. “She never wore any jewellery. It is not believable that her former colleague killed her for money. Police should conduct a detailed inquiry and interrogate her colleagues. We suspect that another person is involved in the case,” said Sathyaseelan, a relative of the victim.

The family members, who reached the Kilapuk Medical College Hospital on Thursday, refused to accept the body, demanding that a proper investigation be conducted. They also mentioned the names of a few of her colleagues, who could be involvement in the murder.

The victim hailed from a village in Virudhachalam and moved to the city three months ago. She resided along with her friends in Choolaimedu. On April 6, she went missing and after an inquiry, the police said Ajith Kumar, who also resided in the same apartment, had allegedly murdered the girl for her jewellery to buy gifts for his wife’s birthday.Meanwhile, a senior police officer said a detailed inquiry would be conducted.