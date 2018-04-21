CHENNAI: We as a country are driven by trust. Well, at least when it comes to brands. A comprehensive study on brand trust in the country by Trust Research Advisory (TRA), a part of Comniscient Group, a brand intelligence and data insights company, released its eighth ‘Brand Trust report — India study 2018’, on Thursday. “The primary objective of TRA and the report has been to give insights about various brands which consumers trust.

In the last seven years, the report has grown robust and comprehensive,” said Sachin Bhosle, research director, TRA. N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA, released the 200-page, hardbound report, which is a culmination of 15,000 hours of field work and five million data points. “’Nambikai’ (Trust) is the basis of any relationship and brand trust is the basis of the consumer-brand stakeholders relationship,” he said. Samsung, Sony, and LG retained their most trusted brand titles, in the All-India level.

“There are some Chennai-based brands which have made impressive entries into India’s most trusted list, with many leading categories,” he said. TVS, Otto and MRF were at All-India rank 60, 96 and 130 respectively. Other category leaders in the All-India list included Aachi, Ramraj, Kalimark, Lion Dates, Preethi, Prestige, Saravana Stores, Butterfly and Chennai Silks.

Observing the results of the report Chandramouli added, “The number of city brands in the All-India list has become half. The conservative approach that the brands have towards marketing and strategy might be a reason. Until more modern approaches are taken, it won’t impact consumer trust. Gone are the days when the consumers were loyal to the brand. Now, it’s the duty of the brand to become loyal to the customer. That’s only way forward!”