CHENNAI: The Arumugasamy Commission inquiring into the death of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has summoned seven persons, including four IPS officers, for cross-examination on April 30.

The commission has summoned former DGP K Ram-anujam, DGP of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board J K Tripathy, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Amaresh Pujari and Inspector-General of Police P Thamaraikannan.

They were asked to appear before the commission on April 30 for cross-examination by Sasikala’s counsel.Along with IPS officers, Sasikala’s assistant Karthigeyan and Jayalalithaa’s drivers Kannan and Iyappan have also been summoned for deposition.The commission has already questioned several persons, including Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa, nephew Deepak Jayakumar, former adviser to the Tamil Nadu government Sheela Balakrishnan and former chief secretary P Rama Mohana Rao.