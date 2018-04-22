CHENNAI: A day after journalists filed a complaint demanding action against BJP party leader S Ve Shekher for sharing a derogatory Facebook post against women journalists that triggered outrage, city police have registered an FIR against him. The FIR had been registered under four provisions of law. Two of them pertain to cyber crime and one under Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) IPC.

Shekher had shared a post written by Thirumalai Sa which did not name any journalist, but refers to an incident in which Governor Banwarilal Purohit patted the cheek of a woman journalist during a press conference in Chennai followed by the derogatory comments. However, as the post by the BJP leader evoked criticism not only from the journalist, but also senior political leaders, he deleted it.

After journalists condemned Shekher for his post, he issued a statement saying he had shared the post without reading it. “I had posted it without reading the message. It was removed immediately after my friend pointed it out. If I had hurt anyone, it was not on purpose and I extend my heartfelt apology,” he said.On Friday, journalists from various media houses staged a protest in front of Shekher’s house at Mandaveli and BJP office. Some of them allegedly pelted stones at his house. A case has been registered against 30 journalists.

