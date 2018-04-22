CHENNAI: Holding that a writ petition from a woman student, studying MBBS, is an abuse of process of the court, the Madras High Court proposed to impose an exemplary costs of Rs 1 lakh on her. But, Justice N Kirubakaran declined to impose the penalty as she happened to be a student.At the same time, the judge did not hesitate to rap her for her alleged greediness.The judge noted that sympathy, which was unduly shown to P Ramya by the court was taken advantage of by the petitioner, who approached the court again, without any justification.

The same needs to be deprecated and condemned. A medical seat is a precious one and it is a life time ambition for many students. Having got the seat under government quota in Karpaga Vinayaka Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre at Kanchipuram, a private medical college, she got migrated to Coimbatore Medical College, by virtue of orders passed by the court, which is only based on sympathy.

Now, she had again approached the court challenging the demand of Rs hree lakh towards tuition fee for 2017-2018. The woman was prepared to pay only Rs 12,290, which is the tuition fee applicable to a student of government medical college.

The petitioner had obtained 1176 marks out of 1200 in the Plue Two examination in March 2014 and was allotted a seat in Karpaga Vinayaka medical college under government quota. After undergoing the first year course, she filed a writ petition challenging clause 6(c) of the prospectus for admission to MBBS/BDS courses 2015-2016 session, which prohibited a student, who got admitted the previous year for being considered for the next year. Subsequently, the said prayer was amended and she prayed for migration.

