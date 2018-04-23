CHENNAI: The debate on the move to impeach Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra by the Congress appears to be generating much heat in legal circles. On Sunday, former Solicitor-General of India Mohan Parasaran said the impeachment motion will be trashed out by Parliament.

At a press conference here, in which Congress leader Khushbu was also present, he pitched for protecting the 'institutional credibility' of the judiciary. "The impeachment motion itself is a political one; it is going to be trashed out by Parliament," Parasaran said.

He also attacked Congress of politicising the issue. "Unfortunately this matter is being politicised by a political party," he charged.

Lashing out at the move, he fumed that 50 MPs could not hold the judiciary to ransom.

However, Parasaran pointed out that the only purpose Congress was going to achieve may be creating an awakening, but that should not be used to denigrate the institution.

Responding to a question on the impact of the impeachment move on the judiciary, he said, "As far as judiciary is concerned, I think judges are all quite shaken; many in judiciary say this will be the saddest day in Indian legal history. This will also lead to large issues," he said.

Citing certain recent court verdicts acquitting the accused, Parasaran expressed concern over the growing intervention of the executive in the justice delivery system.

Seemingly embarrassed over the former Solicitor-General of India's take on impeachment notice, Khushbu said what he had said was completely different from what the Congress was saying.

Reading out a statement of the party, she said, "We need to understand as to why four senior judges came out in the open in January and spoke that they were a little dissatisfied... We have always been working within the judicial system. Laws that apply to you and me apply to any other citizen."

She said the Supreme Court verdict on the death of judge Loya triggered the need for initiating the process for impeaching the CJI.

Replying to a question on Congress key ally DMK staying away from the process of impeachment, Khushbu said she was not aware of why the Dravidian party did not sign the notice.