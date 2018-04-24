CHENNAI: A 36-year-old contract employee of a private automobile casting company in Mambakkam in SIPCOT was electrocuted on Sunday. D Srinivasan, a resident of Poundur village, was working at the Hinduja Foundries manufacturing automobile castings for heavy vehicles. The company was shut for maintenance work on Sunday.

Srinivasan left for work at 7.30 am. Around 6.30 pm, he was engaged in welding work near the moulding station at the core setting when he suffered an electric shock. Srinivasan was rushed to Saveetha Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. He is survived by wife and two sons. Hearing about the death of Srinivasan, the villagers gathered before the hospital and pulled up some company officials for not ensuring safety. They staged a road blockade for an hour and dispersed only after the management promised proper compensation.