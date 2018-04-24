CHENNAI : The minute you step from the soaring heat and noise outside into Cook Gramam, you will feel refreshed under the green cover and cool breeze. In the newly launched eatery you will be welcomed by the idols of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar and ayyanar (a god worshipped in Tamil Nadu) terracotta horse, which also happens to be their logo.

The pure vegetarian restaurant is run by city-based couple PK Senthil Kumar and Devi Umapathi, who have completed their Masters in Business Management. They also run an organic store, G Organics, inside the same compound from where they source groceries for the restaurant. “Initially we planned for a cafe. I’ve been negotiating with the owner for the past one year because of the organic and green environment,” says Senthil who spends most of his time travelling to farms around the country. He picks up goods from a particular place only after visiting them. “I’ve visited over 300-400 farms and you can figure that from the distance I’ve covered in my car. Having a look at the farm will give an idea about the methods of farming practices and organic growth of the plants,” he explains. The couple have studied about organic farming practices for about two years.

Their aim is to introduce the younger generation to age-old village delicacies. “Both of us believe that certain food items and lifestyle suit only a particular category of DNA. Nature is designed in such a way that seasonal fruits and vegetables adapt themselves to it and the yield is more only during that time. For instance, mangoes are available only during summer,” he adds.

Going the organic way

As we take our seat and munch on hot and crispy vazahaipoo vadai, Senthil tells us they share the recipes with their customers. “Not many are willing to explore new organic products. So we thought of using such ingredients directly in the food. Now they are surprised about the variety we offer and the way it can be used in preparing a dish, “says Senthil.

To spread awareness, they also plan to organise cooking workshops. “Through brainstorming sessions we have arrived at a menu based on what our grandmothers used to make in our native village Varusanadu near Theni. Instead of asking customers for feedback we are asking them to share traditional recipes, so that we can try it out in our kitchens and add it to the menu,” he says.

The menu will be seasonal. Nongu, kambu koozh, and elaneer will be added in the summer menu. “We tried payasam using karuppu kavuni arisi and sukku karupatti halwa. Karuppu kavuni is 60 years old and only a few activists have preserved it. Millets have nutritional values but this rice is known for its medicinal properties,” he says adding most of the rice varieties are sourced from Thanjavur and Kumbakonam. Surprisingly, Senthil had a tough time finding chefs who specialise in south Indian cuisine.

Best out of waste

Cook Gramam is two-storeyed. In a bid to go organic, and be nature-friendly, there are varieties of trees like chikkoo, mango, and guava planted around the 100-seater place. The chairs are made of bamboo and there are bamboo mats with layers of vetiver (fragrant grasses) as the fragrance from it is believed to calm you down. Alongside there are plants like pepper mint, and lemon grass picked up from Auroville. “We’ve designed the interiors using scraps, keeping it as economical as possible,” he shares. Many village features are replicated into the ambiance.

On a small thinnai (sit-out) outside, Senthil plans to set up traditional games like pallankuzhi, pambaram, and dhayam for entertainment. Beside that there is a push cart to serve snacks like hot bondas and bajjis in the evening. Right next to it is a small kitchen. Among the highlights of the décor is the staircase. You can find cycle wheels, milk can, old machine parts, broken model windows, and metal scraps on it. Their take away items will be packed in boxes made of corn starch, sugarcane waste, and paper straws. There will be more outlets in Chennai soon.