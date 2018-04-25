CHENNAI: The phrase ‘All in the family’ is apt for Prema Nambiraja. Born and raised in Kumbakonam, catering has been her family business for many years. “Sambar and rasam run in my genes. Cooking is like yoga, it gives me peace of mind,” says Prema mami, as she is fondly called. It is this dedicated hobby and love for food that has turned into a full-time profession. And Prema mami has a specific mission too. “People should know that there is lot to offer in vegetarian Tamil cuisine, too,”she says.

Prema’s husband is also a chef. He used to work as a senior chef at a five-star hotel in Dubai. “My husband’s way of thinking is different from mine. I focus more on the homemade traditional recipes but I also like cooking North Indian and Chinese items,” says Prema. Her daughters too draw inspiration from their mother’s cooking, and continue to experiment interesting varieties on a daily basis, with her inputs.

Prema cooked her first dish, the humble onion uthappam, when she was 10. For the last four years, Prema has been catering food in the US, and in Muscat for three years. Recollecting these experiences, Prema shares, “Cooking for international crowd was special. They love homemade food. So they crave for anything fresh and not preheated. I make sure there is a balance in spices, oil and ghee so that you feel light after the meal.”

Prema is in the city presently, for the annual Mylai Mami Samayal Food Festival, for the fourth time. The spread of 26 varieties starts with panagam (a summer health drink) and has a blend of variety rice, kuzhambu (curries), poriyal (vegetables), sweets like godhumai halwa (wheat), and wraps up with neer mor (buttermilk). “We come during vacations to ensure that kids get a taste of these forgotten Tamil vegetarian recipes. It’s not often that we make kodamilagai thayir pachadi (capsicum and curd salad) or kathirikai (brinjal) podi curry. I will be making Kanchipuram idli and alwar dosa this time,” she shares.

Prema’s dishes don’t have garlic or onion. She plans to write a book soon.

Morkali with Vathal kuzhambu (A Must-try combination)

Ingredients

● Rice flour: 1 cup ● Curd: 2 cups ● To saute: Mustard, urud dal and mor mozhaga.

(Green chilli soaked in buttermilk or curd for many days and deep fried)

Instructions

● Heat coconut oil and then add mustard, mor mozhaga and urad dal. ● Mix thick curd and rice flour in a separate bowl with salt and hing and

keep it aside. ● Add this blend and keep mixing until oil separates out.

● After it reaches the consistency, garnish with curry leaves.

Vathal Kuzhambu

Ingredients

● Tamarind ● Tomato: 1 no. ● Manathakkali (a variety of spinach): one bunch ● Chilli powder:

1 tsp ● Turmeric: 1 tsp ● Coriander powder:

1 tsp ● To saute: Mustard, curry leaves, toor dal and fenugreek

Instructions

Take some tamarind in the size of a lemon and soak it in water.

Chop a tomato and keep it aside.

Heat oil and saute fenugreek, mustard, toor dal and curry leaves.

Add tomato and manathakkali to it.

Boil them all together and add jaggery, curry leaves and hing.

Once it gets a thick consistency add chilli powder, coriander powder and turmeric.

After it boils well, serve it hot with morkali.