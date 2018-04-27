Models walk the ramp for cancer awareness

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Dressed in elegant skirts and bold shirts, models walked the ramp at Elan Walkers Fashion Show on Thursday. Organised by GTS Media, in association with Just Move Models, the show intended to create awareness on cancer.“‘Elan’ is a word that describes one who is able to fight back. It seemed apt to use for a show that is organised to create awareness on cancer. According to the National Cancer Registry Programme, about seven per cent of Indian population is diagnosed with various kinds of cancer. Early screening and sustained compliance plays a pivotal role in cancer treatment.

To enable this, there are various modalities of promotion and Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities,” explained Dr Senthil Kumar, who was the brain behind the event, along with Balaji, show director.The show was split into three rounds, with three themes — Colour, Black & White, and Pink. Each round indicated a particular cause. The first round was all about staying positive to fight cancer, the black & white round focused on oral cancer with models dressed in western attire, and the final round models were dressed in shades of pink to create awareness about breast cancer.

“Generally people perceive that there is no cure for cancer. Hence, there are so many myths attached to it. But, there are so many different kinds of treatments and technological advancements,” said Dr Prem, Oncologist, Stanley Medical College. The common types of cancer are breast, lung, and stomach. “Our lifestyle is also one of the reasons for more number of people getting diagnosed with cancer,” he added.

Dr Shivalingam, psychiatrist, spoke about the psychological aspects of cancer and how to deal with patients and their families. The news often comes as a shock to both patients and their families and it is important to talk them out of it. “Often due to shock they may develop psychological disorders like depression, anxiety disorder, adjustments disorder, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). It is extremely crucial that we deal with it well and ensure that they learn to deal with the news,” he said.