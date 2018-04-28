Home Cities Chennai

Alert hubby nabs Chennai doctor for shooting woman’s video

Dr M Sivagurunathan, who had allegedly captured 30 videos of women in his clinic, was caught red-handed, thanks to an alert husband who visited the clinic.

Published: 28th April 2018 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Age has not deterred a doctor from Mylapore from allegedly seeking voyeuristic pleasures by capturing videos of his women patients, breaching their trust. Dr M Sivagurunathan (64), who had allegedly captured 30 videos of women in his clinic, was caught red-handed, thanks to an alert husband who visited the clinic in Nattu Subbarayan Street after his wife complained of chest pain.

“As we entered the consulting room, the doctor asked me to wait outside and shut the doors. However, I was keeping a watch on my wife through the glass window, worried that her chest pain would become severe,” the man said. “The doctor had placed his cell phone on the table secretly and asked my wife to undress. But she was not aware that the doctor was videographing her. I immediately rushed inside and questioned the doctor,” he said.

The clinic from where a doctor was arrested | Nakshatra Krishnamurthy

This resulted in a fight and the doctor threw his phone and destroyed the memory card. He had another phone, which he had hidden inside his table,” said the husband. “Immediately, I informed my friend who also came for help. We alerted Mylapore Police, who rushed to the spot and nabbed the doctor,” he added. When police checked the doctor’s phone, they found more than 30 videos of women, which had been shot without their consent.

The doctor, who charges Rs 200 for consultation, was well-known in his locality as he used to treat poor patients at a low cost. “The woman, who visited her mother’s house in Mylapore, complained of chest pain and since the pain was increasing, she visited the clinic along with her husband,” the police said.The doctor has been arrested, based on a complaint lodged by the 29-year-old woman. 

Police are conducting inquires to find out if the doctor had shared the videos with anybody.

