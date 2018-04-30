130 voices sing in tribute to Handel Manuel 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The heavy wooden doors of St Andrew’s Church opened up to a mesmerising spectacle. Flowers decorated the large high-ceilinged hall as music enthusiasts, musicians and conductors filled the room with their voices in perfect harmony. St Andrew’s Church (The Kirk) located on Poonamallee High Road, recently celebrated its musical heritage, on the occasion of the birth centenary of Padmashri Handel Manuel, the organist and choir director of The Kirk for around 53 years. “Music was created even before we were. The chirping of the birds, the sound of the wind, etc. are all music. It is a godly tool. It feels humbling to stand and experience this gift here today,” said Rev Isaac Johnson, Pastor of the church.

Handel Manuel took over as the organist and choir Master when he was 23 years old. He went on to transform and enrich the church services every Sunday, inspiring generations of church members in their worship of God. He was the Music Director of the Madras Musical Association for around 40 years; Founder Music Director of the Madras Philharmonic & Choral Society; and a Life Member of the Royal School of Church Music, UK.

The special musical programme conducted recently saw over 130 voices paying tribute to Handel. The choir consisted of members of the Handel Manuel Chorus, the Madras Musical Association and the St Andrew’s Church choir, all coming together to sing gospel songs including ‘Praise, my soul, the King of heaven (John Gross); Gloria (from Mozart’s Twelfth Mass);Glory be to God The father (Regent Square), among others.

The combined choir was conducted by Augustine Paul, Madras Musical Association; Sharadha Schafter, Handel Manuel Chorus and Arul Siromoney, Handel’s protege. “Handel kept Western music alive and gave it as a gift to the next generation. He inculcated the love for music in them. And we are celebrating that music and musician. We are thankful to every musician and choir member for their contribution,” said Arul Siromoney, who is also the choir master, St Andrew’s Church.

The choir was accompanied by popular musicians like Immanuel Thiyakeswaran, Atul Jacob, Timmy Madhukar (Handel Manuel’s nephew), Jim Satya, Sudhin Prabhakar, Lionel Satya and Sam Moses. Sudhin Prabhakar said, “I sang under uncle Handel almost 37 years ago, I was just out of school then. We performed a play Zaccheus, and the opening song ‘Can you hear me Lord’ is special to me. I chose to perform this here today as a dedication to him.”