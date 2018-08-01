Southern Railway to increase EMU services during rush hour after public hearing on Mount mishap

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the two-day public hearing on the accident that took place at the St Thomas Mount railway station on June 24 completed by the Railway Safety Commissioner on Tuesday, the Southern Railway has decided to increase local train services during rush hour in Chengalpattu-Chennai Beach section.

Also Read | Railway tribunal orders compensation to victims of St Thomas Mount station accident

According to official sources, about 50 persons including railway employees from the signalling and telecommunication section, permanent way, operational and commercial sections and the RPF deposed before the Southern Circle Railway Safety Commissioner, K A Manoharan.At the meeting conducted in the Chennai divisional office with the Safety Commissioner, officials agreed to increase the frequency of trains.

“A few more suburban train services would be added during rush hour between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu, thereby reducing the gap between two trains less than eight minutes. However, the date of introduction is yet to be finalised,” said a senior railway official.

“As of now, the Southern Railway has decided not to run EMU trains on fast lines temporarily. It has been found that fast lines suit the operation of Express train coaches (conventional ICF and LHB rakes), mainline electrical multiple unit (MEMU) and diesel electrical multiple unit (DEMU) coaches. So, fast EMU trains may not be resumed immediately,” said sources, adding that rush hour cut services are also being planned, said sources.

On removal of the concrete fence at platforms No.3 and 4 at the St. Thomas Mount station, official sources said that no immediate decision had been taken. Besides, the Chennai railway division has begun to measure the safety parameters in the Chennai-Arakkonam suburban section.

No more fast trains?

Sources also said that the idea of cancelling all fast EMU trains permanently between Chenga-lpattu and Beach was also being considered. A final decision is yet to be taken