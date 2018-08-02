Home Cities Chennai

Bribery scam: Anna University professor among 10 booked

Information Science professor, along with others, allegedly collected Rs 10,000 per student & awarded more marks. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An Anna University professor and nine other faculty members of the university and other colleges have been booked on charges of awarding excess marks to certain students for a bribe of Rs 10,000. The alleged scam is said to have taken place in 2017 during revaluation of the semester exam papers, according to an FIR filed by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday.

The main accused in the case is G V Uma, who was the then Controller of Examination (COD), Anna University and currently a professor in the Department of Information Science. Two other Assistant Professors of the university, who were in charge of Tindivanam zone of the Controllerate of Examination in 2017, and seven other staff of various engineering colleges have been named in the FIR. 

A DVAC release said searches were conducted on the premises belonging to Uma, Vijayakumar and Sivakumar on Wednesday. “Several incriminating documents were seized during this house search. Certain documents pertaining to the purchase of properties by Uma, formerly Controller of examinations, have also been seized,” the release said.

The DVAC said the fraud took place in the Tindivanam evaluation centre. Uma, along with the two other assistant professors of the university — P Vijayakumar and R Sivakumar, had allegedly collected `10,000 per student and made the other seven examiners to award more marks to certain students.  
The Anna University or the accused persons could not be immediately reached.

