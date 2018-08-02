Bribery scam: Anna University professor among 10 booked

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An Anna University professor and nine other faculty members of the university and other colleges have been booked on charges of awarding excess marks to certain students for a bribe of Rs 10,000. The alleged scam is said to have taken place in 2017 during revaluation of the semester exam papers, according to an FIR filed by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday.

The main accused in the case is G V Uma, who was the then Controller of Examination (COD), Anna University and currently a professor in the Department of Information Science. Two other Assistant Professors of the university, who were in charge of Tindivanam zone of the Controllerate of Examination in 2017, and seven other staff of various engineering colleges have been named in the FIR.

A DVAC release said searches were conducted on the premises belonging to Uma, Vijayakumar and Sivakumar on Wednesday. “Several incriminating documents were seized during this house search. Certain documents pertaining to the purchase of properties by Uma, formerly Controller of examinations, have also been seized,” the release said.

The DVAC said the fraud took place in the Tindivanam evaluation centre. Uma, along with the two other assistant professors of the university — P Vijayakumar and R Sivakumar, had allegedly collected `10,000 per student and made the other seven examiners to award more marks to certain students.

The Anna University or the accused persons could not be immediately reached.

Burglars leave booty at home of victim’s relative

Chennai: Burglars, who decamped with around 50 sovereigns and `2 lakh in cash from an EB official’s house in Vyasarpadi on Monday, later dropped the valuables at the house of the victim’s relative. Police said the house of Parthiban, an EB official and his wife Manimegalai, who resided at Bakthavatchalam Colony was burgled on Monday. Over the next two days, bags containing jewellery and cash were found at the doorstep of Manimegalai’s father in the same locality.

23 men detained under the Goondas Act

Chennai: Twenty-three persons were detained under the Goondas Act by city police on Wednesday. Eight of them had allegedly attacked a police constable when he questioned them for involving in a clash. The other 15 were facing charges, including murder. The names of the eight were given as K Aravind, 26, K Arun, 25, R Velmurugan, 24, M Sridhar, 24, R Ajith Kumar, 24, E Sundar, 22, M Appu, 23 and G Arun, 25. Their associate Anandan was shot dead by city police.