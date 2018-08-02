Coca-Cola builds partnership with Jagriti Sewa Sansthan

Home Cities Chennai

The Sustainable Enterprise Award for 2017 was bagged by Team Laymen from Coimbatore

CHENNAI : Coca-Cola partnered with Jagriti Sewa Sansthan, a non-profit organisation to build ‘India through Enterprise’, last year. The team was in the city recently to talk about the initiative of building a sustainable India with equal opportunities. The competition for Sustainable Enterprise Award was announced; it invites the youth to propose entrepreneurial ideas to ensure sustainability of water, agriculture, and recycling. The most promising ideas across 25 regions in the country will be recognised. 

Jagriti Yatra, an annual train journey, started in 2008, that builds India through Enterprise, was also announced by Jagriti Sewa Sansthan. It will begin on December 24 of every year from Mumbai and end on January 8 at Ahmedabad. It seeks to inspire individuals who have the potential and motivation to become an entrepreneur. The 15-day train journey will cover 8,000 km across India. The yatris will be taken to 12 destinations and introduced to 15 role models. 

This is the second year of Sustainable Enterprise Award. The award is to acknowledge and praise the budding entrepreneurs from middle regions of India  and predominantly from two- or three-tier cities. Idea is to build capability and provide them a platform to showcase their innovations. The participants can be a team of four and should be at least 20 years old.

Participating organisations can be three years old, and new participants are also given a platform. The award for 2017 was bagged by Team Laymen from Coimbatore. Likewise, this year from 25 districts of India, three winners per district, are chosen by the jury comprising experts from across the country. The top three winners are given the seed money in phases with mentorship from Jagriti for six months. 

