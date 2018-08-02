Committee reduces NEET marks to fill management seats

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education has announced that candidates who secured marks even below 365 in NEET can attend medical counselling. The panel has extended the first phase of medical counselling to fill MBBS seats under management quota in self-financing colleges as many seats were not filled even at the end of counselling.Speaking to Express, G Selvarajan, committee secretary, said, “128 MBBS seats under management quota in self-financing colleges were not filled even after the end of the first phase of counselling. So, we have extended the first phase.

Earlier, for the first phase, only candidates who secured above 365 marks in NEET were eligible to attend counselling. But, since we have vacant seats now, we have reduced the marks. Candidates who have secured even below 365 can attend,” he said.

According to a notification on Selection Committee website, counselling will be conducted on August 3 and 4. Candidates who secured NEET marks from 364 to 305 can attend counselling on August 3 and candidates who secured marks from 304 to 268 can attend on August 4. No individual call letters will be sent. Candidates can download the call letters from www.tnhealth.org and www.tnmedicalselection.org websites. The notification said more number of candidates are being called for counselling. Meanwhile, all seats in Christian Medical College were filled during the first phase of counselling.

