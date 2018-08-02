Home Cities Chennai

World Breastfeeding week inaugurated at Ethiraj College

The state had announced earlier that this year breast milk banks will be extended to 15 district headquarters’ hospitals at the cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

Published: 02nd August 2018 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Breast milk banks will be extended to 15 district headquarters’ hospitals

By  Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Health Minister, C Vijaya Baskar, inaugurated World Breastfeeding Week at Ethiraj College for Women on Wednesday. Every year, World Breastfeeding Week is observed from August 1-August 7. The theme of World Breastfeeding Week this year is ‘Breastfeeding: Foundation of life’. According to a press release from the Health Department, a breast milk bank was opened at Namakkal district headquarters hospital last month as part of the extension of the facility to 15 district headquarters’ hospitals.

The state had announced earlier that this year breast milk banks will be extended to 15 district headquarters’ hospitals at the cost of Rs 1.5 crore. So far, 14,530 mothers have donated breast milk to breast milk banks across the state and 12,316 infants were benefitted from these banks so far, the release added.
Meanwhile, Bharatanatyam dancer Urmila Sathyanarayanan inaugurated World Breastfeeding Week at Kanchi Kamakoti Child Trust Hospital on Wednesday.

The hospital has also planned various activities as part of the World Breastfeeding Week. Poster presentation, quiz competitions for doctors and nurses, expert talk on the science behind breastfeeding, well-baby contest, ‘moms kitchen killadigal’ contest for all the hospital staff and nurses, and skit are some of the activities.

Dr Janani Sankar, senior consultant, paediatrician, Kanchi Kamakoti Child Trust Hospital, said, an outreach programme for IT firms will be conducted to raise awareness on breastfeeding. Dr H Vanathi, junior consultant, neonatology department said, lactation workshop for nurses from various hospitals, to promote early initiation of breastfeeding soon after birth, will also be conducted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
World Breastfeeding Week C Vijaya Baskar Breastfeeding: Foundation of life

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century