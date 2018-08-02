World Breastfeeding week inaugurated at Ethiraj College

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Health Minister, C Vijaya Baskar, inaugurated World Breastfeeding Week at Ethiraj College for Women on Wednesday. Every year, World Breastfeeding Week is observed from August 1-August 7. The theme of World Breastfeeding Week this year is ‘Breastfeeding: Foundation of life’. According to a press release from the Health Department, a breast milk bank was opened at Namakkal district headquarters hospital last month as part of the extension of the facility to 15 district headquarters’ hospitals.

The state had announced earlier that this year breast milk banks will be extended to 15 district headquarters’ hospitals at the cost of Rs 1.5 crore. So far, 14,530 mothers have donated breast milk to breast milk banks across the state and 12,316 infants were benefitted from these banks so far, the release added.

Meanwhile, Bharatanatyam dancer Urmila Sathyanarayanan inaugurated World Breastfeeding Week at Kanchi Kamakoti Child Trust Hospital on Wednesday.

The hospital has also planned various activities as part of the World Breastfeeding Week. Poster presentation, quiz competitions for doctors and nurses, expert talk on the science behind breastfeeding, well-baby contest, ‘moms kitchen killadigal’ contest for all the hospital staff and nurses, and skit are some of the activities.

Dr Janani Sankar, senior consultant, paediatrician, Kanchi Kamakoti Child Trust Hospital, said, an outreach programme for IT firms will be conducted to raise awareness on breastfeeding. Dr H Vanathi, junior consultant, neonatology department said, lactation workshop for nurses from various hospitals, to promote early initiation of breastfeeding soon after birth, will also be conducted.