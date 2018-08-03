Home Cities Chennai

Victim of police harassment to get Rs 25,000 compensation

After five years Chennai-based man set to get Rs 250000 as compensation after he was allegedly attacked by a police personnel who also harassed his companions.

Image for representational purpose for custodial torture.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Humans Rights Commission on Thursday ordered a compensation of Rs 25,000 to a Chennai-based man, five years after he was allegedly attacked by a police personnel who also harassed his companions.

D Lakshmanan, a resident of Tondiarpet, submitted that Sampath, Inspector of Police, Kodungaiyur police station,  in an inebriated state, approached Lakshmanan’s car when he was returning from a wedding in 2013.

He was then asked to get down from his car after a verbal altercation when he was attacked by Sampath who went on to ‘terrorise’ the women who had accompanied Lakshmanan in the car, he stated, adding that he was later forcibly taken to P6 Kodungaiyur police station and threatened with false charges.
In his counter affidavit, Sampath denied the allegations.

After perusing the available documents, the bench of D Jayachandran, however, observed, “The complainant has suffered the humiliation at the hands of the respondent which amounted to violation of his rights, personal liberty and dignity and so, he is entitled to get compensation.”

