One lakh more ‘eyes’ to watch streets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:In a bid to curb crimes in the city, Chennai police is planning to instal CCTV cameras across the nook and corner with the help of residents.

The city already has 20,000 CCTV cameras which are not sufficient. Plans are on to install one lakh CCTV cameras across the city, police said. In this direction, city police is spreading awareness among residents on installing CCTV cameras.

On Saturday, police released a video featuring actor Vivek to highlight the importance of CCTV cameras, which are expected to help prevent and detect crimes. The short film titled ‘The third eye’ was released by police Commissioner A K Viswanathan.

Addressing reporters, the commissioner gave an assurance that by September the entire city will be equipped with CCTV cameras.“Installation of these cameras is aimed to protect people and to prevent crime rates,” he said.

The police have requested all companies, shops and apartments to install CCTV cameras and have put up banners across the city on the importance of the Third Eye, along with the phone numbers of senior police officers.

“Once the cameras are installed, suspects will fear this and not indulge in crime. Also, it helps in solving the crime faster,” said a senior police officer.

In the two-and-a half minute short film, Vivek enacts a drama pointing out the importance of CCTV cameras.

Speaking at the event, he said the police had been effectively working in protecting people and solving crime cases fast.

Also, another short film on e-challan was recently launched by city police. The short film starred first female national racing champion Alisha Abdullah.

To ensure transparency and avoid corruption, city traffic police introduced the cashless transaction on May 10, 2018 in which all payments were made digitally through debit/ credit cards, Paytm or customised SBI online application.

Senior police officers pointed out that after the new facility was introduced around five lakh cases have been registered for traffic violations and around `five crore collected as fine.

