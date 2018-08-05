Home Cities Chennai

Vintage wheels take centre stage

The Chennai Heritage Auto Show 2018 took us down memory lane with its enchanting line up of 140 vintage cars and 35 bikes.

Published: 05th August 2018 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 07:43 AM

The cars on display at the Heritage Auto Show were manufactured between 1920s to 1970s

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Heritage Auto Show 2018 took us down memory lane with its enchanting line up of 140 vintage cars and 35 bikes. The event was inaugurated by actor Sathyaraj and Ravi Prakash, president, Federation of Historic Vehicle of India (FHVI) on Sunday. Prakash, an avid collector, owns 20 vintage and classic cars. “We started this event 16 years ago. This season we have cars from Bengaluru and Mumbai. There were also cars from the US, the UK, Germany, and Italy,” said VS Kylas, founding secretary of Madras Heritage Motoring Club.

Jaguar, Dodge Brothers to Mercedes were all on display. The cars range between 1920s to 1970s. Vehicles were judged on the basis of their authenticity, restoration, and mechanicals. Prizes were distributed to the owners under several categories. The judges for the event were Raja Mookerjee and Partha Banik, who have judged vintage auto shows including The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally, Kolkata.
These automobiles were exhibited with their model name, year of manufacturing, and the owner’s name.

Veterans in the automobile industry, car enthusiasts, photographers, and collectors had a field day. Some of the crowd pullers were: a 1957 Dodge Kingsway owned by the late Chief Minister MGR; a 1938 Vauxhaull owned by the founder of AVM studios, Late AV Meiyappan; a 1956 Vauxhaull Velox owned by late SS Vasan, founder of Gemini Studios; and a 1936 model Cord 810 owned by Viveck Goenka, the chairman and MD of Express Group. Six cars owned by the members of Karnataka Vintage and Classic Car Club were also showcased at the event.

One of the committee members of the Madras Heritage Motoring Club, Ranjit Pratap, had over 30 of his cars displayed. The build of the car, engine power and age-old aesthetics made them stand out. “They may not have the capability to climb up the hills. However, drivers were smart to drive it all the way up in reverse mode. That’s the power of these motors. Any mechanic with a basic knowledge of engines can repair it. The cars are also taken for rally in Puducherry,” said Kylas.

The event was put together by Madras Heritage Motoring Club. They’re a member of the FHVI, which not just represents 80 per cent of the historic vehicle owners through the clubs and museums in India, but, are also the only one to represent India in the international body of historic Vehicles FIVA. They are official partners with UNESCO. FHVI has nearly 2,000 members and 10,000 vehicles. The Chennai Heritage Auto Show 2018 was held yesterday at Sri Rama Chandra Convention Centre.


Winners
Best Indian Heritage Car-A Venkat, ambassador 1959
Viewers Choice award-Ranjit Pratap, MG 1953

