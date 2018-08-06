Home Cities Chennai

Vaigai Express: Chugging along for 41 years

Vaigai Express, a flagship train of Madurai city, is completing 41 years of service of shuttling between Chennai and Madurai, on August 15.

Published: 06th August 2018 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vaigai Express, a flagship train of Madurai city, is completing 41 years of service of shuttling between Chennai and Madurai, on August 15. The train, known for its punctuality and speed, remains one of most preferred trains among passengers travelling between Chennai and Madurai for nearly four decades. “In 1970s, all metre-gauge trains were operated at the speed of 70 to 75 kmph.

Vaigai Express was the first train in Southern Railway and second in the country, to be cleared for operation above 100 kmph in metre-gauge tracks,” said A Xavier, retired senior loco inspector of the Southern Railway, who played a crucial role in training the then diesel loco pilots for Vaigai Express.
 

“Within a few weeks after introduction in 1977, the train speed dropped between Madurai and Kodai road by 18 km due to higher gradient of tracks, forcing the Railways to reduce the number of coaches to eight. Immediately, the Railways added two steam locos to operate the train to maintain its speed,” recalled Xavier.

After running with steam locos for about five years, Vaigai Express was hauled by diesel locos. India’s fastest diesel locos were dedicated for Vaigai Express.

In 1980s, though tracks between Chennai and Villupuram were electrified, the Villupuram - Madurai section was not electrified. “While all trains operated in the chord line between Madurai and Chennai underwent loco change at Villupuram from diesel to electrical, Vaigai Express alone ran with loco diesel so as to reduce the loco change time. Even today Vaigai Express is one of fastest intercity Express trains in the country,” said Arun Pandiyan, one of the ardent railway fans based in Chennai.

V Karuppaih, retired loco pilot, who drove the Vaigai Express during inauguration of electrified broad gauge line, said that despite being operated for highest speed for nearly 40 years, the train has never met with any accident. “The train is always given a top priority over many other trains,” he recalled.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vaigai Express Madurai 41 years of service Southern Railway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta