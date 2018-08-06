Vaigai Express: Chugging along for 41 years

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vaigai Express, a flagship train of Madurai city, is completing 41 years of service of shuttling between Chennai and Madurai, on August 15. The train, known for its punctuality and speed, remains one of most preferred trains among passengers travelling between Chennai and Madurai for nearly four decades. “In 1970s, all metre-gauge trains were operated at the speed of 70 to 75 kmph.

Vaigai Express was the first train in Southern Railway and second in the country, to be cleared for operation above 100 kmph in metre-gauge tracks,” said A Xavier, retired senior loco inspector of the Southern Railway, who played a crucial role in training the then diesel loco pilots for Vaigai Express.



“Within a few weeks after introduction in 1977, the train speed dropped between Madurai and Kodai road by 18 km due to higher gradient of tracks, forcing the Railways to reduce the number of coaches to eight. Immediately, the Railways added two steam locos to operate the train to maintain its speed,” recalled Xavier.

After running with steam locos for about five years, Vaigai Express was hauled by diesel locos. India’s fastest diesel locos were dedicated for Vaigai Express.

In 1980s, though tracks between Chennai and Villupuram were electrified, the Villupuram - Madurai section was not electrified. “While all trains operated in the chord line between Madurai and Chennai underwent loco change at Villupuram from diesel to electrical, Vaigai Express alone ran with loco diesel so as to reduce the loco change time. Even today Vaigai Express is one of fastest intercity Express trains in the country,” said Arun Pandiyan, one of the ardent railway fans based in Chennai.

V Karuppaih, retired loco pilot, who drove the Vaigai Express during inauguration of electrified broad gauge line, said that despite being operated for highest speed for nearly 40 years, the train has never met with any accident. “The train is always given a top priority over many other trains,” he recalled.