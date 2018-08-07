Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: US speaker interacts with journalism students on portrayal of women in media

As part of a lecture session, the director of communications at The Women’s Media Centre, Cristal Williams Chancellor, addressed the students of Asian College of Journalism.

Published: 07th August 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of a lecture session, the director of communications at The Women’s Media Centre, Cristal Williams Chancellor, addressed the students of Asian College of Journalism on the ‘The status of women in the US News Media’ here on Monday.

According to a press release from the public affairs section of the American Consulate General, Chancellor, who is a journalist-turned-rights advocate spoke about the portrayal of women in the US media and discussed the gender inequities and barriers that restrict women to achieve their full potential.

“Media has to include all voices. If media only represents one view point, one experience, or one voice, it cannot be accurate or credible,” the release quoted Chancellor, who was on a two-day visit to the city. She also informed the students about the essay contest on ‘The portrayal of gender in media and entertainment’ organised by the US Consulate General in Chennai.

English essays should not exceed 250 words and be submitted by August 26.  (For details visit the US Consulate General in Chennai Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/chennai.usconsulate/events/)

